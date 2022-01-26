Alpha Gospel To Honor 50 Emerging Gospel Ministers At Kingdom Honors 22

Christian Media Outlet Alpha Gospel has Announced the return of Kingdom Honors; an honorary scheme for Emerging Gospel Ministers In Ghana!

In A Press Release By AlphaGospel, It Stated; New Year greetings from AlphaGospel, Organizers of Kingdom Honors to The Entire Christian Fraternity.

Kingdom Honors has over the years seeked to honor emerging Gospel Ministers Who Have been a blessing to the fraternity through their music and other available avenues.

KINGDOM HONORS 2022 🔥🔥

It’s Time To Celebrate Our Next Generation of Gospel ministers across The Country and Beyond! Watch this Space

Powered by @alphagospel_

.

.#KingdomHonors22 #NextGen #Vbuqs pic.twitter.com/PAXFVJYT6f — UrbanGospel President (@Vbuqsworld) January 26, 2022

The Scheme this year has in plan to Honor 50 ‘Emerging’ ministers who are doing splendid in the music scene, local churches and their respective ministries from all around the country and in the diaspora.

AlphaGospel and it’s partners with this initiative aims at greasing the elbows of emerging ministers and appreciating them for their tireless inputs and sacrifices towards the Christendom.

What’s New?

This Year’s Edition is a NO VOTING one.

Thus Organizers select through recommendations and strict scrutiny for ministers who are deemed well deserving to be honored.

The Scheme Is Liaising With Renowned Music Producers to Give Out Exclusive Recording Deals To Few Selected Ministers who Would Be Honored on The Night.

On-Air And Online Promotions For Projects Of Honored Ministers.

Souvenirs From Sponsors Would Also Be Attached to the Plaque Of Honor Given to The Honored.

We Hereby Call On All Bodies Who Deem This A Worthy Course To Throw In Their Support to Make This A Great One.

Main Event Night Date And Avenue Will Be Communicated In Subsequent Communiques. Our Outlets Are Open For Further Clarifications And Recommendations.

Facebook – AlphaGospel ,TheAlpha Gospel

Instagram – @alphagospel_

Twitter – @alphagospel_

Email- alphagospel21@gmail.com

Kingdom Honors 22! Securing The Next Generation Of Gospel Music!

