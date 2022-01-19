Nominations open for 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Chartehouse, has issued a press release to announce the commencement of activities for the 2022 VGMA.

First on the list is opening for filing of nominations, by general public, for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which will run from 19th January – February 18th 2022 .

Full Press Release

Calling out to all artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that nominations for participation in the 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.

Kindly note that only published works in the year 2021 will be accepted.

Thus, all works from January 1. to December 31., 2021 should be submitted via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

There shall be no manual submissions. Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 18th 2022.

For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards.com.

On the-go-updates are available on social media at Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and online at www.GhanaMusicAwards.com.

The 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, and powered by Charterhouse.

