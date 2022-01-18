Ghanaian Gospel acts are the real enemies of their own industry, not the united Nigerians – OB Nartey

As initiated by Empress Gifty, media personality and a key industry player in Ghana’s Gospel music scene, OB Nartey has come out to debunk the notion that Nigerians are the cause of our stifled growth.

A group believes Nigerians are given better treatment than the Ghanaian artistes in so many areas.

In terms of how their song transcends the borders of Nigeria, the group believes that if same kind of support is given to the Ghanaian gospel artiste, they can also break barriers like their Nigerian counterparts.

However, O.B has a different view and he believes the Nigerians keep breaking barriers because of a number of reasons and one of them is their unity.

He said in his Facebook live that, “They have a spirit of unity. They can be fighting in their house but when they step out, they have an agenda.”

This agenda is to see their fellow artiste also thrive in other areas and not just Nigeria. It is therefore a deliberate plan to see this agenda work out by all means.

O.B is of the view that if the Ghanaian gospel acts can also allow unity to dwell amongst them, they can also break barriers with their song.

In so doing, they need to lower their individualism and fight for each other to get to the top. It shouldn’t just be one person at the top. Gospel Artistes must recommend each other wherever they find themselves like Nigerians do.

He went on to advise Gospel Artistes to put their pride down so they can find a way out of this mess because the Nigerians they are blaming actually have not done anything.

