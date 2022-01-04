I don’t care what people say anymore – Rex Omar to critics

Ace Highlife act & President of the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar has rebutted all naysayers since he assumed office of the President of GHAMRO.

It’s no hidden secret that most Ghanaian artistes are not happy over the ways of GHAMRO and how the royalties are being distributed. The organization has been criticized on several occasions by its members but it appears the President, Rex Omar is not moved by the criticisms.

Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) is a royalty collection agency within Ghana, that represents the rights of music copyright holders.

In an interview with Pure FM in Kumasi, Rex Omar stated that he is not perturbed over the criticisms from the artist. “I have been focused, and taken my mind from what people say, I don’t care because I didn’t go there to steal anybody’s money. I went there to fix a system and that is exactly what I am doing”.

Rex Omar disclosed that the only problem the music organization is facing is the unreliable systems that prevent them from checking the benefits distributed to its members at a particular period.

According to the Abiba hitmaker, it is his prayer that the organization will get to the level where there will be a technology that will help distribute the benefits to its members so that they will have confidence in GHAMRO.

