From The Industry

I was once a rapper & had songs with Shatta Wale, D2, Akoo Nana, Quarme Zaggy, before radio – Dr Pounds

Dr Pounds is one of the notable promoters of Ghanaian music on radio!

I was once a rapper & had songs with Shatta Wale, D2, Akoo Nana, Quarme Zaggy, before radio - Dr Pounds
Maximous Mensah, known in media circles as Dr. Pounds has stated he was once a rapper who rolled with top acts before venturing into radio business.

Dr. Pounds stated that his love for music was what geared him towards the media business. He stated that he used to be a rapper and even recorded songs with some of the big names we hear in the music scene at the moment.

Speaking in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Dr. Pounds mentioned that he has recorded hit songs with the likes of Bandana who is now Shatta Wale, D2, Akoo Nana, Quarme Zaggy, and others but the songs never made waves.

He revealed that he stormed Radio Central to do some recordings of some of his songs with Kaakyire Otafrigya and through that process, he gained interest in the radio business which elevated him to higher heights in his life.

Dr. Pounds revealed that he was a host on Eagle FM based in Cape Coast which he was being paid for his services until a family brother encouraged him to move to Accra and start a career for himself and together, they established Pluzz FM.

According to him, he wasn’t intimidated when moving to Accra because he already had links to most of the celebrities and knew his way about the radio business so he motivated himself to go further.

