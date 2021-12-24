Obour starts ‘Go Come’ campaign against road accidents following presidential appointment as Ghana Post MD!

Ace artiste turned politician, Bice Osei Kuffour, well known as Obour has reacted after being appointed by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo as the acting Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited.

Obour will be seeing to the expansion of the company’s postal network to viable areas and improve service to non-viable areas.

The former President of the Music Union of Ghana(MUSIGA) will also be working on strengthening mail security, expanding existing auxiliary services like financial services to complement traditional ones, and promoting all postal products to raise awareness of their availability, among other things.

His appointment comes after the Ghana Post has been on a rehabilitation route that has resulted in tremendous growth because of the addition of additional services and fleet expansion.

All praise to the Almighty God, He makes all things beautiful in His time.

“For the vision is yet for the appointed time;It hastens toward the goal and it will not fail.Though it tarries, wait for it;

For it will certainly come, it will not delay" Hab 2:3

Thank you @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/AxqTazgwL6 — Bice OBOUR Osei Kuffour (@obourbice) December 22, 2021

The agency’s online platform, Ghpostpay can now be used by customers to access Ghana Post services from anywhere in the world. Ghana Post’s tremendous development and accomplishments over the last three years have been acknowledged through awards from both international and local partners.

As a reminder, Obour has served as the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana for a period of eight years where he successfully energized the Union and created initiatives like the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWEF), Musiga Academy with NAFTI, Ajumapa loans, and Musiga Grandball which received patronage from all sitting president’s of Ghana during the period.

Obour has also served as a board member of the National Folklore Board from 2017 to 2021, an executive member of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) from 2013 to 2018, an Advisory Board Member of the University of Ghana, Legon’s School of Performing Arts (SPA) from 2013 to 2017, and the Executive Director of the Ghana Tourism Booster Project from 2016 to 2017.

In view of the spike in road accidents during this time of the year, the National Road Safety Commission has once again employed Obour as the Road Safety ambassador with the commencement of the ‘Go Come’ campaign to sensitize drivers and commuters to adhere to road safety instructions.

