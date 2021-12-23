For an artiste of such calibre? Celestine Donkor’s manager grills GHAMRO for GHS 390.04 royalty

Kofi Donkor, manager & husband of VGMA award-winning Gospel minstrel, Celestine Donkor has taken to his socials to share and lament on the GHS 390.04 that the Ghana Music Rights Organization sent to his artist as their royalties.

Kofi Donkor has taken to his Facebook page to share a screenshot of the money sent to them by the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) and stated how shameful and disappointed he is in the organization.

He called on his other colleagues in the music industry to come together and make things right. He captioned one of his posts, “We need to do everything possible to get the structures working so such insults will be a thing of the past! Very shameful! Let’s wake up Music Right Owners!! Enough is enough!!”

Kofi Donkor in another post broke down his works and the number of music he has produced. He disclosed that he produced 5 albums and 2 singles so does not understand why GHAMRO should pay him such a ridiculous amount of money.

“Let me bring out another angle to this conversation. I have executively produced 5 albums and 2 singles. This is what I got for almost 2year! My artiste has 5 albums, 2 singles with our label. She has 8 features with other Ghanaian artists all registered with GHAMRO.

Interestingly she received GHS294. I am completely lost!! I honestly do not blame the leadership of GHAMRO for this insult. I blame us, the Music Right Owners! Yes!”.

