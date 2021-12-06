Can Ghanaian artistes fill the O2 Arena? Bullgod, Arnold & Kwesi Arthur share dissenting views!

In view of WizKid’s much-talked-about recent 3-day exploits at the 20,000 seater 02 Arena in London, Bullgod, Arnold Asamoah & Kwesi Arthur hae shared opinions on whether Ghana can do same.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bullgod has opinionated that Ghanaian musicians can easily fill up O2 Arena just as their Nigerian counterparts.

Per his submissions, it will be very easy for Ghanaian musicians to fill up O2 Arena provided promoters contracted to market the show deliver their duties effectively.

In an interview with the screen-goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown on UTV’s United Showbiz, the outspoken entertainment pundit asserted that filling up the multi-purpose indoor event center is a collective work, hence Ghanaian musicians can easily contract promoters to embark on such ventures.

He intimated that the likes of Wiyaala, King Ayisoba, and other Ghanaian acts have equally sold out big events in the United Kingdom before the emergence of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido.

He claims that Ghanaians can easily make it possible provided the promoters and other event organizers deliver their duties very well.

On the other hand, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has asserted that not even 20 Ghanaian artists can fill up the multi-purpose indoor event center, O2 Arena.

According to the entertainment critic, it takes more than fame to achieve such heights on the account that out Nigerian counterparts who have been able to fill up the place had dominance over the international market.

Speaking in an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz with Nana Ama Mcbrown, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo stated that some Ghanaians artists like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have dominated the music scene but none of them have international appeals.

He explained that the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy had to sign international record deals for their songs to be promoted internationally in order to expand their fanbases worldwide.

He averred that Ghanaian musicians have not gained popularity internationally like their Nigerian counterparts, hence it will be impossible for them to fill up O2 Arena.

Moreover, award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jnr., affectionately known as Kwesi Arthur has intimated that Ghanaian musicians can also sell out concerts at the London-based multi-purpose event center, O2 Arena.

According to the rapper, it is highly possible for some of Ghana’s top-rated musicians like himself, Sarkodie, and others to sell out shows at the O2 Arena provided the right promotions are done for the shows.

Speaking in an interview, Kwesi Arthur stated that Sarkodie, the well-known rap king in Ghana was able to sell out Apollo five to six years ago, hence the same can be done at the O2 Arena.

He mentioned that filling up a giant space like the O2 Arena requires intensive promotions and also proper timing, hence should any Ghanaian artist consider these things, we can equally fill up the Arena just as our Nigerian counterparts.

