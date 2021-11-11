Highlights of IGP’s meeting with Creative Arts sector; Shatta, Stone, A-Plus, others, comment!

Wednesday 10th November marked the first time ever an Inspector General of Police has had an official meeting with members of the Creative Arts sector.

Hence, BET award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, professionally known as Stonebwoy has commended the new Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for meeting up with the Creative Arts Industry.

According to Stonebwoy, the move of the IGP to discuss security matters with the entertainers in the industry has been the first of its kind and as such, he needs to be applauded for executing such an initiative.

Speaking in a brief interview with Adom News, the Bhim Nation President explained that complicated security matters were explained to them in simplicity making sure they understand the viral points about the laws of the land.

Stonebwoy further stated that all Ghanaians especially entertainers owe a duty to Ghana by using their platforms to speak about the illegalities and uncultured actions destroying the country.

‘He spoke some really viral things that were not complicated at all, the simplicity and the fact that we have to know that we all have a duty to Ghana and coincidentally he spoke in relation to the new song I just released with the example he made about the river bodies being contaminated and polluted’, Stonebwoy said.

According to Stonebwoy, IGP’s displeasure about how river bodies are being polluted with chemicals and illegal mining was the same feelings he had when he was writing his new song “Greedy Men”.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. has appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the entire police force to allow musicians to live the artistic life as entertainers without any stigmatization.

According to Shatta Wale, he has a lot of good works in his name including donations and charity programs but because of his appearance, many tend to draw a lot of conclusions about him being a bad influence on people.

In a brief interview with Adom News after the meeting with the IGP and the Creative Arts Industry, Shatta Wale stated that the appearances of entertainers do not depict their character, thus Ghanaians need to desist from drawing negative conclusions about them.

He stated that the primitive culture in the minds of Ghanaians needs to be changed because technology has influenced the way of living, thus one needs to adjust in order to fit into modern society.

Ghanaian businessman and socio-political activist, Kwame A Plus has disclosed his relationship with the current Inspector General of Police, Akufo Dampare.

According to Kwame Asare Obeng, known well as A-Plus, he is friends with the IGP, Akuffo Dampare. He told the other members in the creative art that he speaks often with Dampare but does not want to be seen as a person taking advantage of their relationship.

“I said at the meeting that the IGP is a very good friend, he calls me almost every day, we speak. And since he became IGP, I’ve been very careful because I don’t want to be seen as somebody who is calling Police for help. I don’t want to do that,” he told journalists after the meeting.

He added: “It (calling for help) makes the world difficult. So when your friend attains such a position, your character, your attitude, your doings should support them to succeed.”

“The Police have indicated that they are not fighting the creative arts industry, they are rather here to help us and they want us to join them in enforcing the law in seeking peace and security for all of us.

“It is a good opportunity, it has been a good meeting. I am very happy that the police administration put this together. What it means is that we are all friends with the Police and we are supposed to help them succeed,” A Plus added.

