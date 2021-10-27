Activities for December in GH 2021 approved & unveiled including Afrochella!

From The Industry

The unveiling ceremony of December in GH 2021 has successfully been held in Accra and submitted activities to its committee has been approved.

The event is part of Beyond the Return, powered by the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.

December in GH is to focus on making Ghana a magnet in terms of being a global destination for Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

It has events highlighting Ghana’s unique role as an epicentre for culture and entertainment.

Since its inception, the event has promoted Ghana to the international world especially in the field of arts and tourism.

At the past event, some Hollywood Stars and their friends and families numbering about 150 spent their end of year in Ghana for festivals.

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang said all Covid protocols would be strictly adhered to at all events.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed unveiled the event.

Approved events for the end of year are Afrochella, Polo Beach Club, Rhythms on the Runway, Taste of Ghana, Kwanza, Diaspora Transition, Takoradi Festival, 100 years’ celebration and commemoration of Yaa Asantewaa and GUBA AWARDS.

The ministry’s Calendar for the 2021 December in GH will be out on 1st November 2021.

