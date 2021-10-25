Qweku Nyarko Glover of Glover’s Hub adjudged Blogger of the Year at 2021 GUGMA!

It was all joy and a moment filled with euphoria when renowned Gospel blogger, Qweku Nyarko Glover, CEO of Glover’s Hub, was announced as the 2021 Ghana Urban Gospel Music Award (GUGMA) Blogger of the Year!

Stemming from a tight competition with colleagues such as Zhikay (Gospel2Me), Sampson Anan(Gospel Empire Gh), Sista Ginna (Gospel Hypers), VBuqs, Bra Banie (Christian Vibes), among several others, he came out as the winner.

The event which came off on the 23rd of October at the Perez Dome had the crème de la crème of the urban Gospel industry in attendance and saw KobbySalm being crowned the Ultimate Artiste of the Year – a big win for his team of which Glover is also a part of.

The brand of Glover’s hub is one poised to promote Christian content in a holistic, entertaining and edifying way that draws attention to Christian activities, music releases and overall artiste blogging demands.

Other winners for the night included Jayana, Empress Gifty, Rose Adjei, Scott Evans, Nii Noi, among several others.

The GUGMA initiative is one aimed at developing and honoring youthful talents in the gospel music industry and projecting Gods agenda for the young generation, hence, its annual events.