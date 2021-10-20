DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) calls for mutual respect among members of the creative arts community.

The Disc Jockeys Union of Ghana (DJUGA) is calling for mutual respect among members of the creative arts community.

Our call is in the wake of a recent statement by the host of Onua FM & TV’s Maakye show, Captain Smart, ridiculing the DJ on Angel FM’s morning show.

It is the view of the leadership of DJUGA that we need to support each other and help our young ones develop rather than ridiculing and maligning them.

It is in our collective interest as entertainers and social commentators, to demonstrate mutual respect for each other as we collectively contribute to the development of our dear motherland.

ABOUT THE DJS UNION OF GHANA (DJUGA)

DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) is the Ghana trade union for all DJs representing around 1,000 members working right across the music industry. It stands up for employed and self-employed DJs working in every area of the Ghana music industry, including radio and mobile DJs.

