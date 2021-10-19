Zolla, a very insightful Ghanaian PR, artist manager, publicist, and promoter has collaborated with Creat Niaja to enable the growth of the record label in the entertainment industry.

Zolla is an experienced Publicist, Promoter, Artist Management/Grooming, and Public Relations Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the music industry.

He holds an enviable record of working directly for both international and local artists; notable among his huge repertoire of artistes worked with are Kenyan female star Victoria Kimani, Starzee (award-winning female artist from Sierra Leone), Terror – D(Australia based Sierra Leonean), Damaris(USA), Selasie Fire just to mention few is set to work with Creat Naija to create value for its client by cross-fertilizing creativity, innovation, strategy, craft, and technology.

Zolla has done countless activations for artists and has coordinated dozens of events both locally and internationally. He deeply understands the rudiments of the industry and has an upper hand in the entertainment fraternity.

Artist manager Zolla joins Creat Naija

Zolla has served as an Executive Member of Eastern Music Awards, Emerging Music Awards, Brong Ahafo Music Awards. His passion for the profession is enormous.

Aside from his PR duties, he also stands tall as one of the few bloggers who break out first-hand credibility and also dig out substantial information relating to the arts & industry.

He is quite visible in the industry and very influential on social media, which to his advantage, has gunned a massive following him on social media as well as in real life.

He is a strong media and communication professional skilled in Coaching, Strategic Planning, and Event Management. He’s very transparent on issues around the art industry.

Creat Naija is the First African Creative Record Label whose main focus is to help clients solve business challenges by cross-fertilizing fine blends of creativity, innovation, crafts, strategy and technology such as Branding, Mass & Social Media Marketing, Web Development, Content Creation and Business Management.

Creat Naija delves also into Event planning & Management ,Graphics Design, Photography & Cinematography, Public Activation, Fashion & Lifestyle, Persona Management.

Follow Zolla on all social media platforms

@zolla_nie – Instagram, tiktok,snapchat and Twitter

Zolla Vandy Lahm – Facebook