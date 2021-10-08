MX24 TV & Harold Amenyah team up for new TV show; set to probe lives of artistes

Ghana’s budding new lifestyle station MX24 TV, yesterday unveiled a new partnership with Harold Amenyah and Virtual Hub, that kicks off the airing of a new TV show ”Coffee Break with Harold”.

The 30-minute show hosted by actor and entrepreneur, would see Harold Amenyah in a candid but hearty chat with some of Ghana’s beloved celebrities and budding talents.

The show was unveiled during the live viewing yesterday, 7th October 2021, at the studio premises of MX24 at Silicon Square – East Legon.

Producers of the show Virtual Hub expressed their excitement of the new partnership that would make MX24 home to the exciting new talk-show.

The first season of the show posts of a-list guests including Naa Ashorkor, KiDi, Elikem the Tailor, Kalybos and more of your favourites.









The show will air each Thursday at 8pm and also stream live via the MX24 social media pages (@mx24gh).

This partnership marks the first of several which will see a bouquet of several new shows rolled out on MX24 TV as the station marks its 1st anniversary.

Don’t miss out on the fun, scan your DVB-T2 compatible TV or Multi TV decoder to MX24 or catch the live stream on any of the social media platforms.

Instagram: haroldamenyah Twitter: @haroldamenyah Facebook: Harold Amenyah

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!