I fear for myself, people in the industry are suffering, I’m thinking of quitting – Kumi Guitar

Zylofon Music signee, Kumi Guitar has revealed his contemplation on giving up on his music career judging from the fate of forerunners.

Moreover, he says looking at the plight of veterans in the music industry who have nothing to show for despite their legendary status has pressed the panic button in his system. The Highlife singer made this disclosure with Happy 98.9 FM’s Docta Cann on the Showbiz Xtra show.

Kumi said proper structures should be erected within the music industry so players can enjoy the fruit of their labour because as it stands now things look gloomy for him and other artistes.

“I fear for myself when I see the lives and living conditions of our old musicians. Some people say they didn’t live good and meaningful lives or refused to invest their monies but that is not right. If the systems are working, they can’t fall so low and be broke in their old age.”

According to him, the late Nana Ampadu would not have suffered such a painful ending if the systems worked. “Nana Ampadu was still working but let’s look at how things were for him. This makes me fear for myself.”

Kumi said, “Sometimes it gets hard and I ask myself if I should stop music or not. It gets hard sometimes. We have families and children we need to take care of.”

Per his calculation, over 98 percent of musicians are depressed and although “we are smiling, we are dying on the inside. We are not making it through music and the few you think are, are not making their money through music. People in the music industry are suffering, both producers and musicians alike.”

He concluded by saying, “Our legends are not being rewarded for their work done.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!