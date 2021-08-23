CEO of Christian Vibes GH, Bra Banie marks birthday with donations to inmates & the needy!

Gospel blogger and content creator Bra Banie celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, August 18, and laudably shared the day with inmates and the needy on the street, an initiative well supported by his colleague gospel bloggers.

The day was kickstarted by a special donation of food, water, and drinks to the inmates of Ashaiman Police Cell who were very happy to have had a share in the special day. After the donation, the team worshipped and prayed with the inmates and also threw an invitation for salvation to them of which about 23 gave their lives to Christ.

The team comprises the birthday celebrant Bra Banie of Christian Vibes Gh, special organizer Joelyn of VOV Family Entertainment, Sellas Manna of WorshippersGh, Zhikay Ike Junior of Gospel2Me, Sista Ginna of Gospel Hypers, Asaph of Asaph Diaries, and Jullie Jay of Gospelspotlightgh.

From Ashaiman Police Cell, the team made their next stop at Accra Central where many needy and hungry individuals on the street equally had a share of the birthday package prepared by the celebrant. They were very thrilled to have had food, water and drink shared on the day and thanked the team greatly.

Every member on the team applauded Bra Banie for this special and laudable initiative to share happiness with the under privilege.

Speaking to the WorshippersGh after the day, Banie was happy this came off as it was something God laid on his heart for some time now and thought wise to put it into action on his special day. He was also speechless for the massive support he had from colleagues and friends.

