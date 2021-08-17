Bunna Empire unveils Madroom Studio with Dolby Atmos mastering available!

From The Industry

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: Madroom Studio

Bunna Empire, the fast-rising multimedia and tech company has officially opened its ultramodern music recording in Accra, Ghana called, The Madrom Studio.

The Madroom Studio is a collaborative project between Bunna Empire and Grup Tempo specially created to serve the music and creative industry of today’s generation.

The studio is fully equipped with the latest professional music software, hardware and tools to deliver a solid music production work or project, podcast recording, jingles, audiovisual mixing and more. 

The studio can also offer services in the latest Dolby Atmos surround sound mixing, also a space to network with professional sound engineers, songwriters, editors, beat makers and producers across the world.

The Madroom Studios is available for bookings and open to the public everyday of the week – contact the studio for mixing and mastering enquiries, Dolby Atmos mastering and more.

You can reach The Madroom Studio on 

Instagram and Facebook: @madroomstudio
Call: +233 20 204 0565
Email: madroomstudios@gmail.com 

