MX24 welcomes new TV host, Edma Ohemaa Lawer

MX24, Ghana’s most innovative content hub and digital tv station is proud to announce and welcome the newest addition to the team of vibrant presenters, Miss Edma Ohemaa Lawer.

Edma joins MX24 from GHOne TV where she played efficient roles as news anchor and TV presenter. Ohemaa Ghana, as she is popularly known, has a background BSc Hons in Oil and Gas management and a Master’s Degree in International and Democratic Politics.

She is also the founder of the NGO YEW Global and ELO Consultancy. Her talent as a presenter and communicator emerged during her time as 2nd runner up for the Miss Ghana UK 2011 pageant.

Ohemaa joins a youthful team of creatives and on-air presenters at MX24 including Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng, Godwin Nambo, Marie-Franz Fordjoe, Nuong Falong, Jason ELA, Mz Dru, DJ Vyrusky, Benedict Owusu and a host of others at a station that’s determined to produce content that is fun, fearless & factual.

Ohemaa has shown a distinct dedication to her skill of navigating different narratives that project the truth, hope and struggle of everyday Ghanaian lifestyles through the shows she’s hosted. Her unique perceptive on issues and innovative ideas makes her the perfect fit for the MX24 family. We welcome her with open arms and look forward to a thrilling partnership that’ll produce breakthrough content.

We look forward to sharing more information on the shows she’ll be hosting soon. Follow @mx24gh on all social media networks and stay posted for more updates on our new journey together.

Instagram: edmalawer

Twitter: @Edmalawer

Facebook: Edma Ohemaa Lawer

