Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna named among Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers
The list was combined by Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, in partnership with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water & featured Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna.
The ranking, which came into inception in 2018, features the names behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.
The ranking was announced at an exclusive awards ceremony that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at the San Marino Hotel in Accra on Wednesday 28th July 2021.
This is the first time Bra Banie has been ranked as the leading blog Since the inception of Avance media’s top bloggers ranking.
Bra Banie’s Christian Vibes Gh is one of the leading Gospel blogs in Africa. The Blog which has over 600K followers across all social media platforms was created on 19th March 2019.
Christian Vibes Gh is noted for breaking all the gospel news in Ghana.
The Brand Christian Vibes Gh is also loved and cherished by its followers because of the daily word, gospel videos, sermons, and gospel celebrities’ lifestyles shared every day.
Due to the brand consistency and Hardwork, Christian Vibes Gh was named among the 30 Most influential digital preachers in 2020.
The Ghanaian blogging industry is saturated with many individuals having platforms that provide secular entertainment and lifestyle generally, but the advent evolution of blogging has seen gospel enthusiasts with the quest to see people updated with things related to gospel music and gospel lifestyle.
With a growing number of followership on social media space altogether, gospel bloggers are gradually gaining root and recognition in the blogging space, seeing this is the second time gospel bloggers have been listed in the prestigious bloggers’ ranking scheme.
This comes after Sista Ginna, founder of Gospel Hypers was named last year’s only gospel blogger on the list.
Sellas Manna, the 40th on this year’s list developed an interest in gospel blogging a few years ago, a time where the niche was quite new to the general population, and where people hardly pay attention to gospel stuff. His unrelenting desires to see gospel entertainment, inspiration, and lifestyle reach far digitally sparked quite an interest for other vibrant gospel blog brands to come on the scene.
Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking
- Rashad Kojo Emmanuel – ghpage.com
- Chris Handler – ghbase.com
- Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net
- Dennis Dwomoh – thedistin.com
- Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com
- Shadrach J. Annang – eventlabgh.com
- Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com
- Jonathan Appiah-Adu – nanansem.com
- Cobby Collins – bestshowbiz.com
- Isaac Yawson-Brown – browngh.com
- Kwadwo Sheldon – kwadwosheldon.com
- Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com
- Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com
- Clement A. Yeboah – gossips24.com
- Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net
- Neldrick K. Sackey – sarkcessfulvision.net
- Nana A. Tamakloe – fashionghana.com
- Barimah A. Samuel – entamoty.net
- Eugene Osafo-Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com
- Augustus K. Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com
- Chris-Vincent Agyapong – ghanacelebrities.com
- Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com
- Isaac Aidoo – ghkwaku.com
- Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com
- Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com
- Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com
- Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh
- Samuel Amadotor – dklassgh.net
- Stephen T. Charway – gharticles.com
- John-Bunya Klutse – jbklutse.com
- Ebenezer Donkoh – nydjlive.com
- Gideon K. Baiden – eonlinegh.com
- Bra Banie – christianvibesgh.com
- Kingsley A. Odrey – ghanashowbiz.com
- Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com
- Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel – ghkasa.com
- Abraham O. Lamptey – odarteyghnews.com
- Juliana Ntiamoah – hello-gh.com
- Charles Wundengba – wundef.com
- Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com
- Edward Blagogee – blagogee.com
- Monte D. K. Collins – monteozlive.com
- Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com
- Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com
- Agboni N. Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh
- Anamoo E. Chris – ichrisgh.com
- David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com
- Ellis Ferdinand – educationghana.org
- Edward Asare – edwardasare.com
- Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!