Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna named among Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

The list was combined by Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, in partnership with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water & featured Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna.

The ranking, which came into inception in 2018, features the names behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.

The ranking was announced at an exclusive awards ceremony that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at the San Marino Hotel in Accra on Wednesday 28th July 2021.

This is the first time Bra Banie has been ranked as the leading blog Since the inception of Avance media’s top bloggers ranking.

Bra Banie’s Christian Vibes Gh is one of the leading Gospel blogs in Africa. The Blog which has over 600K followers across all social media platforms was created on 19th March 2019.

Christian Vibes Gh is noted for breaking all the gospel news in Ghana.

The Brand Christian Vibes Gh is also loved and cherished by its followers because of the daily word, gospel videos, sermons, and gospel celebrities’ lifestyles shared every day.

Due to the brand consistency and Hardwork, Christian Vibes Gh was named among the 30 Most influential digital preachers in 2020.

The Ghanaian blogging industry is saturated with many individuals having platforms that provide secular entertainment and lifestyle generally, but the advent evolution of blogging has seen gospel enthusiasts with the quest to see people updated with things related to gospel music and gospel lifestyle.

With a growing number of followership on social media space altogether, gospel bloggers are gradually gaining root and recognition in the blogging space, seeing this is the second time gospel bloggers have been listed in the prestigious bloggers’ ranking scheme.

This comes after Sista Ginna, founder of Gospel Hypers was named last year’s only gospel blogger on the list.

Sellas Manna, the 40th on this year’s list developed an interest in gospel blogging a few years ago, a time where the niche was quite new to the general population, and where people hardly pay attention to gospel stuff. His unrelenting desires to see gospel entertainment, inspiration, and lifestyle reach far digitally sparked quite an interest for other vibrant gospel blog brands to come on the scene.

Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking

Rashad Kojo Emmanuel – ghpage.com Chris Handler – ghbase.com Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net Dennis Dwomoh – thedistin.com Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com Shadrach J. Annang – eventlabgh.com Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com Jonathan Appiah-Adu – nanansem.com Cobby Collins – bestshowbiz.com Isaac Yawson-Brown – browngh.com Kwadwo Sheldon – kwadwosheldon.com Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com Clement A. Yeboah – gossips24.com Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net Neldrick K. Sackey – sarkcessfulvision.net Nana A. Tamakloe – fashionghana.com Barimah A. Samuel – entamoty.net Eugene Osafo-Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com Augustus K. Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com Chris-Vincent Agyapong – ghanacelebrities.com Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com Isaac Aidoo – ghkwaku.com Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh Samuel Amadotor – dklassgh.net Stephen T. Charway – gharticles.com John-Bunya Klutse – jbklutse.com Ebenezer Donkoh – nydjlive.com Gideon K. Baiden – eonlinegh.com Bra Banie – christianvibesgh.com Kingsley A. Odrey – ghanashowbiz.com Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel – ghkasa.com Abraham O. Lamptey – odarteyghnews.com Juliana Ntiamoah – hello-gh.com Charles Wundengba – wundef.com Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com Edward Blagogee – blagogee.com Monte D. K. Collins – monteozlive.com Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com Agboni N. Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh Anamoo E. Chris – ichrisgh.com David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com Ellis Ferdinand – educationghana.org Edward Asare – edwardasare.com Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com

