Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna named among Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers

The list was combined by Ghana’s leading PR and Rating Agency, Avance Media, in partnership with Woodin and Verna Natural Mineral Water & featured Christian Vibes’ Bra Banie & WorshippersGH’ Sellas Manna.

The ranking, which came into inception in 2018, features the names behind the most read, popular and credible blogs in Ghana and highlights how individuals are contributing to digital journalism in Ghana.

The ranking was announced at an exclusive awards ceremony that hosted the Ghanaian blogging community at the San Marino Hotel in Accra on Wednesday 28th July 2021.

This is the first time Bra Banie has been ranked as the leading blog Since the inception of Avance media’s top bloggers ranking.

Bra Banie’s Christian Vibes Gh is one of the leading Gospel blogs in Africa. The Blog which has over 600K followers across all social media platforms was created on 19th March 2019.

Christian Vibes Gh is noted for breaking all the gospel news in Ghana.

The Brand Christian Vibes Gh is also loved and cherished by its followers because of the daily word, gospel videos, sermons, and gospel celebrities’ lifestyles shared every day.

Due to the brand consistency and Hardwork, Christian Vibes Gh was named among the 30 Most influential digital preachers in 2020.

The Ghanaian blogging industry is saturated with many individuals having platforms that provide secular entertainment and lifestyle generally, but the advent evolution of blogging has seen gospel enthusiasts with the quest to see people updated with things related to gospel music and gospel lifestyle.

With a growing number of followership on social media space altogether, gospel bloggers are gradually gaining root and recognition in the blogging space, seeing this is the second time gospel bloggers have been listed in the prestigious bloggers’ ranking scheme.

This comes after Sista Ginna, founder of Gospel Hypers was named last year’s only gospel blogger on the list.

Sellas Manna, the 40th on this year’s list developed an interest in gospel blogging a few years ago, a time where the niche was quite new to the general population, and where people hardly pay attention to gospel stuff. His unrelenting desires to see gospel entertainment, inspiration, and lifestyle reach far digitally sparked quite an interest for other vibrant gospel blog brands to come on the scene.

Below is the official ranking of Avance Media’s 2021 Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers Ranking

  1. Rashad Kojo Emmanuel – ghpage.com
  2. Chris Handler – ghbase.com
  3. Felix Adomako Mensah – zionfelix.net
  4. Dennis Dwomoh – thedistin.com
  5. Shepherd Yaw Morttey – mfidie.com
  6. Shadrach J. Annang – eventlabgh.com
  7. Ameyaw Debrah – ameyawdebrah.com
  8. Jonathan Appiah-Adu – nanansem.com
  9. Cobby Collins – bestshowbiz.com
  10. Isaac Yawson-Brown – browngh.com
  11. Kwadwo Sheldon – kwadwosheldon.com
  12. Kofi Cephas – ghgossip.com
  13. Isaac Annor – nsemwokrom.com
  14. Clement A. Yeboah – gossips24.com
  15. Prince Fiifi Cudjoe – ghanandwom.net
  16. Neldrick K. Sackey – sarkcessfulvision.net
  17. Nana A. Tamakloe – fashionghana.com
  18. Barimah A. Samuel – entamoty.net
  19. Eugene Osafo-Nkansah – nkonkonsa.com
  20. Augustus K. Kyei – kobbykyeinews.com
  21. Chris-Vincent Agyapong – ghanacelebrities.com
  22. Ohemaa Candace – ghsplash.com
  23. Isaac Aidoo – ghkwaku.com
  24. Gideon Fiifi Nyamekye – kickgh.com
  25. Stephen Zoure – mynewsgh.com
  26. Samuel Kumah – sammykaymedia.com
  27. Eugene Nyavor – ghlinks.com.gh
  28. Samuel Amadotor – dklassgh.net
  29. Stephen T. Charway – gharticles.com
  30. John-Bunya Klutse – jbklutse.com
  31. Ebenezer Donkoh – nydjlive.com
  32. Gideon K. Baiden – eonlinegh.com
  33. Bra Banie – christianvibesgh.com
  34. Kingsley A. Odrey – ghanashowbiz.com
  35. Elorm Beenie – beeniewords.com
  36. Jagbesie Suliah Jibriel – ghkasa.com
  37. Abraham O. Lamptey – odarteyghnews.com
  38. Juliana Ntiamoah – hello-gh.com
  39. Charles Wundengba – wundef.com
  40. Sellas Manna – worshippersgh.com
  41. Edward Blagogee – blagogee.com
  42. Monte D. K. Collins – monteozlive.com
  43. Seth Delali Dey – tmghlive.com
  44. Dan Kwasi Prince – dailyviewgh.com
  45. Agboni N. Kelvin – coverghana.com.gh
  46. Anamoo E. Chris – ichrisgh.com
  47. David Mawuli – ghanafuo.com
  48. Ellis Ferdinand – educationghana.org
  49. Edward Asare – edwardasare.com
  50. Esther Xorlali Kugbey – xorlali.com

