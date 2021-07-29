3Music TV goes live this Sunday!

3Media Networks, home of the 3Music Awards is going live with a new 24-hour music and lifestyle channel at 3pm on Sunday, August 1.

Specially curated to target millennial and Gen Z audiences, the digital free to air channel brings them closer to the music they love, with unfettered access to artistes in a way never experienced before.

3Music offers its viewers an unrivalled pool of music shows, including exclusive live events, original series, unmissable performances and a range of entertainment programmes built on an eclectic mix of exclusive, new and classic video content.

The @3musicnetworks 24/7 channel is coming and will be lit…get ready to scan your TV sets and catch all the excitements tailored to suit your interest.#3MusicTV #HereForTheMusic #HereForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/8cvUe26qeH — #3MusicTV (@3musicnetworks) July 28, 2021

The channel brand experience will be complemented with exciting off air activities and events including the most anticipated annual music event, the 3Music Awards, Fan Festival, Women’s Brunch, 3Music Presents, the WILDALAND Festival, Banana Ball WKND and other key channel events and partnerships.

“The launch of 3Music is something special. It confirms our ongoing commitment to music and providing the very best in music and entertainment television.

We are particularly excited about making our diverse range of music entertainment shows and live events even more accessible to our viewers,” Founder and CEO of 3Music, Sadiq Abdulai Abu says.

“3Music is a digital free to air television channel easily accessible by all television sets in Ghana. But through our Digital first agenda, some of our exclusive content can be accessed via social media and on YouTube,” said Edward Owusu Boafo, General Manager of 3Music.

“We have been a work in progress since 2017 and can’t wait to show to the world what we have worked on. Look out for some interesting buzz worthy launch activities to celebrate the re-birth of music TV with our live launch”, Owusu added.

ABOUT 3 MEDIA NETWORKS LIMITED

Founded by Sadiq Abdulai Abu in 2017, 3Media Networks Limited has grown into a fully fledged company with different units, a broadcasting arm with 3Music Television as the fulcrum, an events and youth experiential unit that produces the Annual 3Music Awards, a creative animations and visual productions unit and a digital content distributions arm servicing the Pan-African entertainment industry with exclusive access and partnerships .

