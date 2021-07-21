From The Industry

Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative

Kid 90 produced the best beat & will work with Shatta on his next single

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative
Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative

Social youth impact organisation, Youngtrepreneurs presented a career lifting opportunity for young talented music producers through a workshop for music producer between 15th and 18th July 2021 in Accra which was powered by Code Management Group.

The workshop was designed to increase the visibility of producers in the African music industry and was supported by Audiomack Africa and Infinix Mobile, a brand which aims at empowering today’s youth to challenge the norm and stand out from the crowd all around the world.

The four day event featured some great speakers and guest instructors including Mix Master Garzy, Kuvie, Mandy Aubry from Songtrust, Fabian Thorpe from Code Management Group and Nigerian entertainment lawyer Tope Salami.

On the last day of the event, producers had one hour during the workshop to create a 60 second instrumental to present to Grammy-nominated artist Shatta Wale who had a very enlightening two hour session with the participants.  

Kid 90 was adjudicated by a panel of experts including Shatta Wale to have produced the best beat and gets the chance to work with Shatta Wale for his next single as his prize package in addition to a world-class produced music video, public relations and marketing rollout campaign sponsored by Code Management Group.

Congratulating the winner, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement to have been involved in the project which serves to build the capacity of the young producers and give them the needed boast to scale into the next.

It feels great to see all these guys creating some magic and these are the kind of things I advocate for. I am very certain when we are able to build the requisite systems and structures in our industry, music and the creative arts sector will get the needed recognition it deserves”, he added.  

On her part, Scilla Owusu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Youngtrepreneurs said “It is a very exciting experience and I am glad to have our partners like Splice, Songtrust, Femme Africa, Muse Africa, Pan African TV, Infinix Mobile as well as  Whitestone Solicitors and consultancy to make the experience even more worthwhile and special. Shatta was so inspiring, motivating and full of zeal. I look forward to the next steps.” 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 42 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

Kweku Frimpong to the world! Black Sheriff inserts another hit; Second Sermon

5 days ago
A letter to Ghanaian music video directors - Naana The Violinist

A letter to Ghanaian music video directors – Naana The Violinist

6 days ago

I only release when God gives me a message, ‘Meduru’ is to encourage people – Minister OJ on upcoming single

6 days ago
Botoe (Listen) by Shatta Wale

Video Premiere: Botoe (Listen) by Shatta Wale

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker