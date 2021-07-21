Shatta Wale & Code Management Group Amplify African Producers through Youngtrepreneurs initiative

Social youth impact organisation, Youngtrepreneurs presented a career lifting opportunity for young talented music producers through a workshop for music producer between 15th and 18th July 2021 in Accra which was powered by Code Management Group.

The workshop was designed to increase the visibility of producers in the African music industry and was supported by Audiomack Africa and Infinix Mobile, a brand which aims at empowering today’s youth to challenge the norm and stand out from the crowd all around the world.

The four day event featured some great speakers and guest instructors including Mix Master Garzy, Kuvie, Mandy Aubry from Songtrust, Fabian Thorpe from Code Management Group and Nigerian entertainment lawyer Tope Salami.

On the last day of the event, producers had one hour during the workshop to create a 60 second instrumental to present to Grammy-nominated artist Shatta Wale who had a very enlightening two hour session with the participants.

Kid 90 was adjudicated by a panel of experts including Shatta Wale to have produced the best beat and gets the chance to work with Shatta Wale for his next single as his prize package in addition to a world-class produced music video, public relations and marketing rollout campaign sponsored by Code Management Group.









Congratulating the winner, Shatta Wale expressed his excitement to have been involved in the project which serves to build the capacity of the young producers and give them the needed boast to scale into the next.

“It feels great to see all these guys creating some magic and these are the kind of things I advocate for. I am very certain when we are able to build the requisite systems and structures in our industry, music and the creative arts sector will get the needed recognition it deserves”, he added.

On her part, Scilla Owusu, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Youngtrepreneurs said “It is a very exciting experience and I am glad to have our partners like Splice, Songtrust, Femme Africa, Muse Africa, Pan African TV, Infinix Mobile as well as Whitestone Solicitors and consultancy to make the experience even more worthwhile and special. Shatta was so inspiring, motivating and full of zeal. I look forward to the next steps.”

