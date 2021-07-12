From The Industry

Ghana Disc Jockeys Union Hosts Virtual Expo

Ghana Disc Jockeys Union Hosts Virtual Expo
Photo Credit: Ghana Disc Jockeys Union

The Ghana DJs Union established in 2014 as part of its quest to provide support and training for all DJs in Ghana had the first ever  virtual expo with the theme  “Check Your SKills”. 

The main aim of the virtual expo was to provide a platform that would bridge the gap between technicalities and music production for all DJs ,to also show the value of being part of a prestigious DJS union , the need for every DJ to have basic knowledge in fixing hardwares as well as understand the music creation process.

DJ Victor of the legendary DJ crew Prime Cut  , a speaker at the Expo Gave DJs tuition in basic equipment maintenance and repairs. He also taught them how to service controllers most especially the cross faders and jog wheels.

He encouraged all DJs to take an interest in the technical aspect of sound in their performance.

The Expo also hosted Award winning Music Producer Mix Master Garzy who expressed the gratitude to DJs for their support throughout his career and taught DJs basic beat making technicalities and explained the need for DJs to learn music making to further enhance their performance.

He expressed worry about DJs who Over pitch songs during performances and explained that its effect. Participants were later enlightened on the pros and cons of scratching when  DJ Joe Mfalme, one of Kenya’s most prominent DJs had his turn on the Zoom expo. The Expo was moderated by DJ Black with support from DJ Yoga and Mackie DJ.

It’s was held live on the unions official Zoom and other social media platforms and had international DJS like DJ Kofi and legendary turnablist like Kaxtro  in attendance.

The Ghana DJS Union was established in 2014 and has been working in uniting DJS in the country towards the aim of demystifying the perception of the DJ and projecting the relevance of the DJ in everyday Ghanaian society.

