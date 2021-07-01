Citi TV’s AJ Sarpong stuns at 2021 VGMA with apt hosting delivery

One of the highlights of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was the immaculate delivery from the hosts, especially Citi TV’s AJ Sarpong – from the red carpet to the main awards shows.

The first day of the two-day event saw Citi TV’s AJ Sarpong and TV3’s Giovani Caleb on stage as the presenters for the show.

After the show, social media was awash with messages giving thumbs up to the ebullient presenter, who has over the years endeared herself with even patrons with her exceptional emceeing skills.

This was not the first time, ‘The Chat’ host had mounted the VGMA stage. In 2018, she co-hosted the red carpet with TV3’s Johnnie Hughes.

“From doing protocol and production at VGMAs in 2015/2016 to hosting the red carpet in 2018 to being the main host on #VGMA22 Day1 in 2021 with my boo the incredible @giovani.caleb. The road may be long but if you keep at it, eventually it will come full circle!” she wrote on social media.

The awards ceremonies for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC)in Ghana on June 25 and June 26, 2021.

A number of the award categories were presented on the industry awards night on 25th June with great performances Kofi Kinaata, Bethel Revival Choir, Yaa Yaa, Fameye, Okyeame Kwame, Cina Soul, Dead Peepol, Epixode, Dope Nation, Bob Pinodo, among others.

On the second day, there were also performances from Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Adina, Efya, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Yaw Tog, among others.

About AJ Sarpong

AJ Sarpong is the host of ‘Brunch in the Citi’ on Citi FM a former host of 30 Minutes and ‘The Chat’ on Citi TV.

She previously worked with the EIB Networks specifically, Starr FM, Live FM, and GHOne TV as a presenter and producer.

She was also a producer and host of Weekly Girl Talk Show, Tales from the Powder Room, Live from the Capital Radio Show on Live FM amongst many other shows across the network.

As an Events MC, she has hosted quite a number of events including Ghana Music Honor 2017, Ghana Events Awards 2017, December to Remember Concert 2017/2018, Miss Communicator 2017, DSTV I Factory Showcase, IPMC 25th Anniversary, First Choice 20th Anniversary, Office of the 2nd Lady of Ghana in collaboration with UNFPA Dinner against SGBV, Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021, among others.

She is also a writer and has written for notable publications including, Glitz Africa where she wrote a column sharing her thoughts on the Media industry in Ghana, and also a contributor on Citi FM’s website, citinewsroom.com.

AJ has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and also a product of the University of Ghana with a Degree in Political Science and Theatre Arts.

