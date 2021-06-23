Diana Hamilton for VGMA AoY: 5 reasons why Gospel acts, industry players & men of God are in full support!

Music’s biggest night beckons this weekend & in the Gospel camp, most top men of God, industry players and artistes are ferociously rallying support behind Diana Hamilton to win the overall Artiste of the Year.

Diana Antwi Hamilton, who happens to be the only Gospel Act to make it into the most coveted category, Artiste of the Year has been enjoying some good display of solidarity from her industry colleagues and other ministers.

Diana Hamilton has indeed worked extremely hard and her colleagues believe she deserves the top award. Below are some of the reasons culled from some sources that show why Diana deserves the Artiste of the Year.

1. Diana is the only artiste to hold two sell out concerts in Accra and Kumasi with seating capacities of 4000 and 8000 respectively!

2. She released Nyansabuakwa Nyame and Wasem Live video off the two Events. Both releases enjoyed massive airplay and trended for months . Domfo Nyame (Spontaneous Worship) was also released.

3. Then came ADOM, the masterpiece that made a million views in less than a month of its release and after 8months has close to 5 million views on YouTube and has topped most of the streaming sites for months.

4. Billboard named her as the fourth most watched home-grown Ghanaian Artiste who generated lots of talk and excitement in the media.

5. Events – Here’s a list of some of her major events in 2020:

1. Experience with Diana Hamilton (Accra & Kumasi)

2. MTN stands in Worship

3. Night of a 1027 laughs and more

4. Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols with MPs at the Parliament House

5. Vodafone Ghana Festival Nine Lessons and Carols

6. Ecobank Ghana end of year thanksgiving

7. Aglow Women’s End of year service

8. Pamuchaaha (Accra and Takoradi)

9. Unity Praise Thanksgiving

10. Upper Assemblies of God January 2020 Praise

11. Headline Artiste at Voyella Concert in March 2020 in celebration of international women’s month in March 2020 held in the UK.

Apostle Opoku Onyinah, Joe Mettle, Sonnie Badu, Ohemaa Mercy, Celestine Donkor, O.B Nartey, Akesse Brempong, among others have all put out statements to support Diana Hamilton win that particular award.

