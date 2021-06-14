The cruelty of the industry made Shatta Wale this way, don’t call him confused – Hammer to Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Legendary music producer, Hammer of the Last Two, has come to the defense of Shatta Wale after entertainment pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo for labeled the SM President as inconsistent and confused

Yesterday, Arnold Asamoah and Shatta Wale clashed on UTV’s entertainment show United Showbiz where Arnold classified Shatta Wale as inconsistent and confused as well as to prove that he’s disrespectful in the industry.

The legendary music producer Da Hammer reacting to that defended the actions of Shatta Wale on the show as he chides Arnold Asamoah Baidoo saying when you tell someone he’s confused is an act of disrespect no matter how you spin it.

According to Da Hammer, the industry made Shatta Wale who he is now that some people think he doesn’t respect and Arnold could have made his point without disrespecting him by saying he’s inconsistent and confuse as well.

To Da Hammer, Arnold could have just said he disagrees with Shatta Wale instead of saying he’s inconsistent and confuse and that is what generated the whole heat of the show yesterday making Shatta Wale insult Arnold on national TV.

Addressing those who think Arnold did right by keeping his cool during the whole brouhaha, Da Hammer classified them as pained people expressing their pain of not being recognized as Shatta Wale is or not successful as he is.

