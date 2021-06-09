Urban radio icon, Brown Berry gives Ghana tourism a major boost

If radio and social media are your daily drivers, then there’s no escaping one of its prominent voices, Brown Berry; the sensational radio personality who is also a very much active brand influencer and curator in the field of tourism.

There’s a lot to love about the radio star, but it’s his immersive and very detailed interviews that get his growing fanbase and casual listeners hooked to his charming personality.

They always pack a refreshing approach, adding an air of warmth to his morning show atop Ghana’s premier urban radio network, YFM.

Having already interviewed the likes of Tuface Idibia, Reggie Rockstone, Davido, Okyeame Kwame, Mufasa, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Patoranking and King Promise, Brown Berry has arguably become a prominent face of contemporary radio and the airwaves’ much needed spark.

Aside his daily radio finesse, Brown Berry’s portfolio as an equally popular influencer is worth noting.

Till date, he has partnered with a convincing number of both local and international brands; with Ibis Styles (Accra), McVities Digestive, Coca Cola, Don Simon, Huawei and Cheezzy Pizza being some of his contractors.

In his absence as a radio personality or brand influencer, Brown Berry assumes his post as a tourism curator with Travel Club Ghana.

Through this endeavor, he helps organize breathtaking trips that takes tour patrons from Ghana and all over the globe across the country, to sight-see beautiful destinations like; the Wli Waterfalls, Bunso Eco Park, Mountain Afadjato, Mole National Park, Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park, Keta, Mount Gemi, Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary, Shai Hills and Busua.

In his own words, Joshua Senuvie as he is legally known shared: ‘’I think Ghana is one of the most beautiful places anyone can experience and our work to do as a nation is to share this beauty with our fellow inhabitants, both in Ghana and beyond’’.

Today, Brown Berry continues to use his talent, passion and network to positively impact current and future generations to explore opportunities worthwhile.

Instagram: iambrownberry Twitter: @iambrownberry Facebook: Brown Berry

