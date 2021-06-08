From The Industry

Minister of Education slates 2022 for completion of Ghana’s 1st Creative Arts School

It will equip aspiring artists, instrumentalists, music business enthusiasts, among other art forms.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Minister of Education slates 2022 for completion of Ghana's 1st Creative Arts School
Minister of Education slates 2022 for completion of Ghana's 1st Creative Arts School

Minister of Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum says the Creative Arts School will be completed and opened next year for the equipping of aspiring artists, instrumentalists, music business enthusiasts, among other art forms.

According to the Education Minister, construction of the Arts School will commence between January and February, 2022 to provide the avenue for the Ghanaian child to gain creative skills.

He revealed this in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’.

Ghana to get first creative arts SHS | News Ghana

He added that there will be 12 science laboratories in the school, hence the Creative Arts School will not only be used to teach creative arts subjects, but also offer the students opportunity to learn all-around subjects.

“We will open it next year. The construction is rapidly ongoing . . . we will commence around January/February. The Creative Arts Agency has pledged to help us to structure the curriculum accordingly.”

Ghana to get creative arts SHS, building tech school after ex-leader Kufuor

“So, the Creative Arts School in Kwadaso will augment the Creative Arts industry to admit a lot of Ghanaian children to learn music, instrument playing, acting and so forth.

I am happy that the Creative Arts Agency says they will work with us to train teachers to teach the children well,” he said.

NPP boasts of 9 new SHS projects

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Patapaa would soon be a father, expect more sensible songs like his latest 'Sika Wo Borlar So' single - Manager

Patapaa would soon be a father, expect more sensible songs like his latest ‘Sika Wo Borlar So’ single – Manager

4 days ago
Empress Gifty takes 'Odi Yompo' global; heads to the Overflow Concert, USA after S.A tour

Empress Gifty takes ‘Odi Yompo’ global; heads to the Overflow Concert, USA after S.A tour

4 days ago
King Promise hosts Chelsea's Hudson Odoi upon arrival in Ghana

King Promise hosts Chelsea’s Hudson Odoi to a football match upon arrival in Ghana

5 days ago
Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei

Piesie Esther, SK Frimpong, other Gospel acts recount resourcefulness of late Gospel act & blogger Nii Lankwei

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker