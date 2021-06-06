From The Industry

DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) announces membership fees

Their objective is to secure the organization of all DJs for mutual protection & advancement

The national executive council of the DJs Union of Ghana (DJUGA) has approved fees for members of the union to take effect from June 1.

The Executive Council of the umbrella body for DJs in Ghana with an objective to secure the complete organization of all DJs for their mutual protection and advancement, with Kwame Adu Gyamfi as its interim president, has agreed that the union’s membership subscription rates should be introduced for DJUGA’s members.

Securing membership of the Union starts with paying a registration fee of Gh¢20 and membership levels and respective annual dues are as follows:

DJUGA PRO MEMBERSHIP – GH¢1,000 annual dues

This is the highest level of membership ideal for active Mobile, Wedding, Radio DJs who are not covered by insurance, or club DJs who need Public Liability Insurance for their DJ services.

BENEFITS

1.       Gh¢50,000 life insurance cover.

2.       Membership training events (up to 4 per year) and notification            of DJUGA partner events.

3.       Discounts on equipment purchase from virtual sounds.

4.       Free entry to Ghana DJ Awards events.

5.       Feature in DJUGA magazine.

6.       DJUGA support and grant opportunities.

DJUGA GOLD MEMBERSHIP – GH¢700 annual dues

This level of membership is Ideal for active Mobile, Wedding, Radio DJs who are not covered by insurance, or club DJ who need Public Liability Insurance for their DJ services.

BENEFITS

1.       Gh¢50,000 life insurance cover.

2.       Membership training events (up to 4 per year) and notification            of DJUGA partner events.

3.       Free entry to Ghana DJ Awards events.

4.       DJUGA support and grant opportunities

DJUGA SILVER MEMBERSHIP – GH¢500 annual dues

This level of membership is Ideal for active Mobile, Wedding, Radio DJs who are not covered by insurance, or club DJ who need Public Liability Insurance for their DJ services.

BENEFITS

1.       1Gh¢50,000 life insurance cover.

2.       Membership training events (up to 2 per year) and notification            of DJUGA partner events.

3.       50% discount on Ghana DJ Awards events tickets.

4.       DJUGA support and grant opportunities

STANDARD MEMBERSHIP – GH¢150 annual dues

This level of membership is for DJs and upcoming DJs. This level of membership is regular.

BENEFITS

1.       Membership training events (up to 2 per year) and notification             of DJUGA partner events.

2.       Opportunity to network with pro DJs.

3.       DJUGA support and grant opportunities.

STUDENT MEMBERSHIP – GH¢50 annual dues

This level of membership is for students with proof who are trying to pick up DJing as a career.

BENEFITS

1.       Membership training events (up to 2 per year)

2.       Opportunity to network with pro DJs.

3.       Premium access to DJUGA events.

4.       20% discount on Ghana DJ Awards tickets.

5.       DJUGA grant opportunities.

DJUGA PARTNER MEMBERSHIP – GH¢100 annual dues

We’ve created this membership level specifically for manufacturers, musicians, club or pub owners, retailers or anyone who values what we do and wants to support us.

BENEFITS

1.       DJUGA Membership for one year.

2.       Member rewards.

3.       Premium access to DJUGA events.

4.       Discounted entry to Ghana DJ Awards.

5.       Opportunity to network with pro DJs.

