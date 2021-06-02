ZoneThree6 begins satellite transmission; Tune in now!!!

ZoneThree6 Network Limited is in the spotlight again as they formally begin transmission of a scheduled 24 hour entertainment and lifestyle TV channel for users across Ghana, parts of West Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Viewers in Ghana and beyond will be able to enjoy more than 48 exciting scheduled and dedicated TV programs on the entertainment and lifestyle channel which will be operational, 24 hours every day on their TV, by rescanning their satellite decoders.

Alternatively, viewers can scan their satellite decoders manually by configuring their settings to the following settings;

Frequency: 11555, Polarization: H, Symbol Rate: 30000, Angle: 45 East to enjoy premium quality content every day of the week.

The digital TV station based in Accra has begun transmission and is providing quality and original programing content, which is curated in-house by Zonethree6 Network Limited, the parent company of the TV station.

From Music countdowns, Celebrity interviews, Game shows and Events, Zonethree6 will add more alternatives and a varieties of programming to bring more viewing option to viewers in Ghana and across the continent.

ZoneThree6 promises to provide unique and refreshing contents which are on demand as compared to other competitors on the local and international front.

The brand has built a reputation of credibility and originality by generating contents which are tailored side by side with interest of Ghanaians and the partnership with View Satellite Network (VSN), one of Africa’s fastest growing Satellite TV platform reinforces the message of the brands promise of curating original and exciting contents for its viewers.

Chief Operational Officer of Zonethree6 Network Limited, Quabena Kevin indicated that the Zonethree6 brand since its inception over 7 years ago has constantly brought premium, quality and exciting contents to its viewers across Ghana and the continent.

“The Zonethree6 brand has carved a niche in the entertainment and lifestyle space by consistently being the go-to place for lifestyle and entertainment contents via the online portals like the website and social media platforms.

Our content was the most sought after on several major TV stations in Ghana, so now imagine it being a dedicated TV channel you can access for 24/7” – Quabena Kevin.

