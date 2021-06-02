Boomplay & Hitlab grant emerging artists opportunity to work with Akon! Here’s how!

Boomplay and Hitlab have joined forces to offer emerging artistes a chance to work with award-winning singer, rapper, song-writer and producer, Akon, as well as earn an international recording contract with a major label.

The Digital Emerging Artist Showcase (DEAS) is the first international competition for emerging artists with a fully digital application process, where artists can submit their songs for analysis through Hitlab’s artificial intelligence, Digital Nuance Analysis (DNA) technology, which ranks submitted songs to showcase the potentiality in an international market.

Metrics such as production (beat, mastering), are considered in the fully-digital analysis.

The first-of-its kind competition in Africa, is set to offer an opportunity to be mentored by Akon, partnership with Africa’s largest music streaming and download platform, a recording contract with an international music label, amongst other exciting prizes.

In a statement, Tosin Sorinola, Artist and Media Relations Director for Boomplay said, “DEAS has launched at a time when the need for improved digitization of music processes is at an all-time high. What Hitlab has created here is novel and it transcends what is obtainable as of now.

We are excited to play a crucial part in propelling emerging artists to the global stage through mentorship opportunities and securing partnerships with top producers and music executives globally. I urge emerging artists to take advantage of the once-in a lifetime opportunity.”

HITLAB presents 2021's Digital Emerging Artist Showcase, the #DEAS.



An emerging artist challenge with a fully digital application process, where artists can submit their songs for analysis through HITLAB’s AI DNA technology.



Submissions are open at https://t.co/Bj49817Dz2! pic.twitter.com/V5Z3nZwZHN — HITLAB (@hitlabofficial) April 11, 2021

To submit songs, interested artists will have to part with GHc 6 ($0.99) for 1 song, GHs 23 ($3.99) for 5 songs and GHs 57 ($ 9.99) for 15 songs. All you have to do is sign up via the link https://deas.hitlab.com/?ref=BOOMPLAY and submit your songs.

The competition is scheduled to run until October 2021, and thereafter winners will be announced via the same platform. Early entries, however, stand a chance to be considered for MIDEM Africa and MIDEM Digital platforms.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria.

The app is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on web via www.boomplay.com

As of April 2021, Boomplay has over 55 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) with a catalogue of over 54 million songs.

About Hitlab

Hitlab Inc. is a digital media company with patented artificial intelligence algorithms that provide meaningful data for the entertainment industry.

The company is revolutionizing the way content is discovered through the creation of cutting edge and innovative technology products that address an immediate market gap and need without language or cultural bias.

