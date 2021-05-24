KiDi, Eugene, Kinaata, Shay, Barony, others turn Dr Pounds wedding reception into massive concert!

It was a memorable weekend as Accra’s Evening Mayor, Maximus Mensah popularly known as Dr. Pounds tied the knot amidst performances from KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, among others.

Ghanaian stars shined at the Accra Evening Mayor’s wedding reception after he got married to his fiancee in Cape Coast on May 22, 2021.



Maximus Mensah popularly known as Dr. Pounds joined the table of men on Saturday.





It was a sight to behold as several media personalities and celebrities graced his big day to show him love and support.



The night of the wedding reception saw top-class Ghanaian artistes such as Wendy Shay, Kidi, Kofi Kinaata, Article Wan, Ayesem, Dope Nation, Eno Barony and many others performing.

Lovely photos from Dr Pounds’ wedding ceremony ❤️😍💍



Which of your friends are you eager to attend his/her wedding? 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/cSeYT70jWO — YEN.com.gh | Ghana Trending News 🔥 (@yencomgh) May 23, 2021

It was all fun and joyous moment as the newly wedded couple took center stage intermittently to exhibit their excitement through their dance moves.



A big congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Pounds and his wife for the journey they have taken.

