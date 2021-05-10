MUSIGA insures all members with SIC

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has signed an agreement with SIC Life Company Limited for a group life insurance policy for its members nationwide. The ceremony took place yesterday at the offices of MUSIGA.

The insurance package is to provide members of the Union who subscribe to the scheme with a comprehensive set of benefits when the need arises. These include a death benefit, temporary or permanent disability payments, loss of a spouse and critical illness benefits.



According to the Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, “This insurance scheme will ensure that members who sign on to the package will have protection in their time of need.”



On his part, the Head of Group Business, SIC Life David Ankrah said, “It’s significant that MUSIGA is doing this to provide for its members in time of need.” He assured that SIC Life being the state life insurer would ensure that members receive prompt payment when they file their claims.



The Greater Accra Regional Welfare Officer of MUSIGA, Alex Odoi described the insurance initiative as a welcome development which will ensure that all musicians who join the scheme will be protected in line with the provisions of the scheme.



Present at the ceremony were the Head of Alternative Business, Samuel Tindanbil, Beatrice Abotsivia and Andrew Asante of Group Business Department; as well as Jennifer Asare and Pamela Boateng all of the Corporate Services Department of SIC Life.

Also present from MUSIGA were Samuel Kofi Agyemang, the National Treasurer; Chizzy Wailer, National Organiser and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Special Projects and Communications.

