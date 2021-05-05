Youngtrepreneurs to hold music production workshop in July

Forbes Africa 30 Under 30, creative director Scilla Owusu and founder of Youngtrepreneurs has announced her Music Production workshop; for music producers and sound engineers this 15-18th July 2021 at BBNZ Live in Accra, Ghana.

Youngtrepreneurs is a social impact organisation with one simple mission: Infusing professional expertise from industry experts to improve business knowledge, gain job experience and subsequently provide sustainable jobs in the long term for young creatives in Africa to become independent.

The program will see 50 African creatives participate in a four-day workshop taught by industry professionals that provide emerging producers and engineers with the proper business knowledge on topics such as music production, building client relationships, publishing, royalties, protecting your intellectual property, monetisation and many more.

Youngtrepreneurs launched in 2019, already having two successful workshops.

First being a Directing & Cinematography workshop followed by a Music & Business workshop which provided opportunities such as directing a music video for Ghanaian rapper – Joey B ft Boj ‘No Waste Time’, which helped elevate creatives like Director RQA and Khalifina performing at Afrochella in 2019, and working alongside award winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal for her single ‘Slow Down’ and many more.

During the four days, each participant will get the opportunity to combine theory and practical knowledge from guest instructors; award winning producer Master Garzy, award winning producer Kuvie, Mandy Aubry; Director of Business Development at Songtrust and Tope Salami, Esq; Entertainment lawyer from Whitestone’s Solicitors & Consultancy.

Producers will have one hour to create a 60 second instrumental from scratch to present to Grammy nominated artist Shatta Wale.

The chosen instrumental wins the prize of producing a record with Shatta Wale for their next single, including a music video, PR & marketing supported by Youngtrepreneurs.

Moreover, all 50 participants are eligible to free legal consulting for 30 days after the workshop from Whitestone Solicitors and Consultancy alongside registration fee waived for free sign up to Songtrust.

Register now via https://www.theyoungtrepreneurs.com

The worlds largest technology solution for global music publishing royalty collection and administration plus more.

Youngtrepreneurs; Music production workshop is supported by Songtrust, BBNZ Live, KDA Group & Daily Guide Network.

The workshop is open to all budding producers and sound engineers in Africa. Deadline ends on 10th July 2021.

Social Media:

Instagram @theyoungtrepreneurs

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!