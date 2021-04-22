Originally the brainchild of Ghanaian music enthusiast and event organizer, Maud Hotor, Scripts & Sound started as a dedicated music festival, giving emerging musicians and poets based in Ghana the chance to perform for the public.

Acting as a launchpad for some of present day’s most notable, emergent Ghanaian talents such as Gyakie, Jay Cliff ,Kojo Trip and more, Scripts & Sound is quickly becoming one of the first instances where underground Ghanaian artistes can break out to reach a wider audience.

Championing quality music and performances, Scripts & Sound is a space where anyone from music enthusiasts to industry executives can scout for new music and rising acts.

Scripts & Sound: A platform dedicated to emerging artistes

From humble beginnings, Scripts & Sound started small. Our very first event transformed the front of a small porch in 8Volta Workspaces into a mainstage for performers.

Fast forward to our latest event, the program’s 2019 edition held at Serallio pulled nearly a 1000 event attendees, boasting of the sheer growth and necessity of our initiative.

Born out of the need for a creative space in Ghana where spoken word artists and musicians could have their voices heard, Hotor’s vision for Scripts & Sound aims to uplift quality art, regardless of label backing, co-signs or perceived popularity.

“It’s always fulfilling to see artists being given opportunities to showcase their talents; especially when they are fresh, pure and unfiltered. This is what I love about Scripts and Sound. Can’t wait to see what they have coming.” -Randy Walker, Commercial Manager, Muse Media Networks.

Though the COVID 19 pandemic prevented the event from taking place in 2020, Hotor and her team were unwilling to give up on their vision of mobility of Ghanaian music.

Adjusting to the socially distanced reality of 2021, the platform released an official curated playlist series on Boomplay highlighting 13 songs by emerging Ghanaian acts with every release, which you can listen to here.

The Scripts & Sound team is also in the process of creating and releasing a compilation project starring various Ghanaian acts yet to be announced.

The tape set to be executively produced by Ghanaian rap star E.L. and Vonation Records will stand as a go to for people unable to make it to subsequent events.

Featuring some never heard before artists, exploring new sounds ranging from Afro-pop, drill to RnB, the upcoming tape is sure to be in line with Hotor’s vision for elevating and promoting underground Ghanaian music.

Hotor and her team hope to continue to turn Scripts & Sound into a hub of Ghanaian and African creativity, where everyone and anyone who attends an event or discovers the platform, can tap into an undeniable and ever growing pool of high quality local talent.

