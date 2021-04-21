Mark Okraku Mantey finally passes as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture!

Being one of the top management at entertainment based radio station Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey has been nominated by the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo as the Deputy Minister for tourism in Ghana.

This was revealed in a statement announcing the list of deputy ministerial nominees released by the Presidency on Wednesday, April 21.

Part of the statement reads; “President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that, just as was done for his Ministers, Parliament will, on a bi-partisan basis, expedite the approval of his Deputy Ministerial nominees, so they can join the Government forthwith, and assist in the delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.”

Mark Okraku Mantey will be assisting Dr. Mohammed Awal should he be approved by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

Congratulations to @MOkrakuMantey for being named the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/uitmzWj4yu — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) April 21, 2021

Well, Mark Okraku Mantey has served the Ghana entertainment industry for years. He is currently the President of the Creative Arts Council. He is known for his enormous contribution to the entertainment fraternity in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian self-styled priestess, Patience Asiedua, well known as Nana Agradaa has been arrested for her ‘sika gari’ scam.

Earlier, a joint team of the Police and the National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communication Authority (NCA) stormed the premises of Thunder TV and ice1 TV which belongs to Nana Agradaa for operating without licenses.

Nana Agradaa was said to have been advertising her “Sika Gari” on her TV stations which she claims a personal god multiplies money with some rituals performed.

However, the priestess has admitted to the illegality and currently in police custody assisting them with their investigations.

