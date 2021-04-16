GH₵3M of oil revenue used to build MUSIGA capacity – PIAC

GH₵3 million of Ghana’s oil revenue was used to build the capacity of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

Speaking on Starr FM’s the Morning Starr on Thursday, the Technical Manager of PIAC, Mark Agyemang also revealed that over 91 percent of the total oil revenue has already been utilized.

“We built the capacity of MUSIGA. We did build the capacity of MUSIGA and it was GH₵3 million. MUSIGA and the general capacity building [example] like subsidy for exams fee for students, provision of school uniforms, textbooks, provision of chalks were also capacity building just that some of the money found its way into areas that were not into the capacity building like MASLOC, MUSIGA, Exim Bank and all those areas, you’ll not see their core capacity-building initiative.

“9% [oil revenue] went into the heritage fund, 21% went into the stabilization fund. 30% went to GNPC and 40% has been spent through the national budget…It’s important for Ghanaians to know that we’ve realized $6.523bn oil money and 91% of it has been utilized.”

Glory be to God! MUSIGA has won! The court has thrown out the case. MUSIGA, Together in Rhythm! Posted by Musicians Union of Ghana on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is an umbrella group that unites all musicians in Ghana irrespective of life music genre.

The musicians body has been without a substantive president for years now due to the injunction placed on it by Greater Accra MUSIGA chairman, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi.

On 15th March, 2021, an Accra High Court dismissed the election injunction brought before it by Ras Caleb, who also doubles as a presidential aspirant in MUSIGA elections.

Mr. Ahumah Bosco Ocansey, the Communications Director MUSIGA said the development would come as good news for the association, as they hope to elect new executives to spearhead the activities of the Union for the next four years.

MUSIGA, also, recently launched a campaign to create awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic through music and video messages.

The campaign involved a song, music video and video messages by musicians produced by MUSIGA and video messages featuring celebrities produced by the Creative Arts Council.

The campaign aired/is airing on selected radio and television stations and is also available online on the social media handles of the celebrities and two organisations.

The song features Kofi Kinaata, Celestine Donkor, Pat Thomas and Amandzeba. Other artists on the track include Adane and Best and Samuel Kofi Agyemang.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!