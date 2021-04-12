From The Industry

Kaywa & Bullet deliver top secrets in Artiste management

Want to know the make up of a consistent hit making Artiste?

Renowned artiste managers and label owners, Kaywa and Bullet of Highly Spiritual and Rufftown Records respectively, have revealed certain vitals of working with artistes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rufftown Recordz Bullet has said talent alone in the current music space is not enough to make a new artiste breakthrough.

He said you would need a talented artiste who is ready to dedicate himself or herself to make it big in the industry.

Speaking on Rainbow Entertainment with DJ Slash on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Bullet said there are several talents but hardly would you find a talented and dedicated person with passion.

To him, he is in search of a talent who is ready to hit, someone with passion and dedication.

Bullet noted that his focus is to invest in dedicated and serious talented persons who will go all out to shine in the industry.

He, however, disclosed his interest is only in developing female talents because they are able to break through easily.

According to him, he has soft spot for women and would continue to support them.

He told the host the females easily hit when he invests in them and as someone, who grew up not knowing his mother, he wants to make a difference with his record label to promote only female musicians.

Furthermore, Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei popularly known as Kaywa has advised colleague producers to look out for passionate artistes not just talented ones.

Talking from experience in the industry, he told Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush, “If you want to sign an artiste, don’t sign the talent but rather, sign someone who is passionate about doing music. Sign the passion, not the talent”.

His reason for saying this is because he has realized there are quite a number of people out there with the talent but not the passion to do music.

Unlike what most people see and think about music, Kaywa revealed that doing music is a whole journey on its own, and it takes someone who is passionate and ready to understand the journey to be able to do it.

“It’s not that you release a song today and become a star right after. There are many people who are not passionate about what they do”.

For him, he has learnt to always look at the passion behind the voice because, “The voice will always fail you but not passion”, he added.

He went on to say that, “every voice can produce a hit, so I’ll rather know you and know the passion behind the voice. Because that’s what matters”.

