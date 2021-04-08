Hope Channel Ghana hosts On-Air Music Business Seminar

Hope Channel Ghana, a satellite television station will host an on-air Music Business Seminar on their platforms including satellite, Facebook, and YouTube, from 18th – 22nd April 2021.

Speakers for the 5-day event are Rex Omar, Rexford Kyei, Stephen Nasei Boadi, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Kwame Dadzie and the seminar will be hosted by Steve Boat an Adventist musician.

Hope Channel Ghana is proud to bring you a 5-day On-Air Music Business Seminar live in your homes for the first time this April.

The Seminar will provide the platform for understanding the music industrial transformation and how our Christian musicians can take advantage of the digital age.

A lot has changed in the music industry from the position it found itself in 20 years ago.This calls for an… Posted by Hope Tv Ghana on Monday, April 5, 2021

The topics to be discussed during the 5 day seminar are:

Day 1 – Digital Media and its Advantages

Day 2 – 360 Degree Music Business/Artist Deals

Day 3 – Online Music Exploitation – financial opportunities available to Artistes

Day 4 – Artiste Branding

Day 5 – Why Music Videos Are Still So Important

The target for this seminar is Gospel Musicians, Christian Musicians, Aspiring Musicians, Artiste Managers, and players in the music value chain.

This seminar will have an immediate impact and transform your ministry.

If you want to join the seminar through our zoom platform you can WhatsApp your name, location, and email address to 0559680066

Hope Channel Ghana, is a Youth Oriented Christian Television Network aimed at getting Jesus in every heart and sharing God’s good news for a better life today and for eternity.

The Channel can be found on the Satellite platform and covers the entire West African region with a great viewership.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!