Possigee Mixclass partners South Africa’s Sheer Publishing for 3-day intensive course

Sheer Publishing South Africa- an umbrella of Downtown music group in collaboration with Mob Records presents the Possigee Mix Class.

Moderated by the ace producer himself, Possigee would be taking all practicing and upcoming producers through a 3-day intensive Mixing and Mastering Class.

Sheer Publishing would also be representing song and songwriters as in composer and author rights in music and they will be sending its members to Ghana for a presentation, both commercial and production music.

Mr. Seidu Iddrisu would handling commercial music presentation as a Senior copyright administrator. Mr. Mandrew Sibusiso Mnguni would be handling production music (Library) as Manager of Production Music

The event commences from the 27th to the 29th of April, 10am to 2pm inside The Holiday Inn with an early bird fee of GHS 550. Register here.

Sheer Publishing will educate producers on how they can produce content to score Mnet, Netflix’s and other international production houses soundtracks opportunities.

