Agyeiwaa and Baajo are the most streamed songs in Ghana

On February 23rd, more than 70 million songs, 2.2 million podcast titles, and over 4 billion playlists became officially available to Spotify listeners in Ghana for free.

Spotify launched with a tailored music experience for Africa with more than 100 expertly curated playlists across some of the most popular genres in the continent. But what got the fans listening?

The first 30 days demonstrated how Ghanaian listeners overall love a mix of local and Pan-African artists, with 4 of the top artists being from Ghana and Nigeria.

Top streamed artists. Photo Credit: Spotify

Drake took the number 1 spot followed by Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur who came in second and third respectively. Burna Boy came in fourth followed by Davido.

Local music is important to listeners in Ghana. The most-streamed track in the country over the past month was “Agyeiwaa” by O’Kenneth, Reggie and City Boy, followed by Kwesi Arthur and Joeboy “Baajo” and Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, and Stormzy’s “Sore” (Remix).

Top streamed songs. Photo Credit: Spotify

With a strong appetite for both local and Pan-African sounds, it comes as no surprise that Hot Hits Ghana is one of the top-streamed playlists among users followed by African Heat which features the hottest songs from the continent.

Today’s Top Hits, hip hop playlists “+233 Bars” and “Rap Caviar” are in third, fourth, and fifth place respectively.

Residents of Accra, Kumasi, Bawku, Kintampo, and Tema account for the most Spotify streams in Ghana.

Top streaming cities. Photo Credit: Spotify

Data based on Spotify user consumption between 23rd February and 22nd March 2021.

