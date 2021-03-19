We’ve seen maximum increase in sales since signing Stonebwoy – General Manager of TECNO Ghana

Stonebwoy – one of Ghana’s best bet to the Grammys, arrived in Ghana yesterday from a working trip abroad, to a rousing welcome from officials at TECNO Mobile, the media and his wife.

TECNO Mobile, a leading mobile phone brand in Ghana, has renewed its contractual dealings with the Reggae/Dancehall ‘gad’ after he was signed as the official brand ambassador in September, 2020 to be the face of the company’s flagship products – Camon series.

Management of Tecno Ghana welcomed the Burniton Music Group – BMG Chief Executive Officer at the Kotoka International Airport after the latter returned from a successful career activation and exploring in the United States of America.

The team presented Stonebwoy with a cake – to make his 33rd birthday which was celebrated on March 5, and other several gifts, including a bottle of champagne with the inscription “let’s do it again,” indicating how ready they are to work with him again.

The General Manager in charge of Business at TECNO Ghana, Mr Daniel Glover, said at the welcoming and contract renewal ceremony, ‘’the Ghana office of the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer company has seen maximum increase in sales since signing Stonebwoy and for that reason we are more than excited to run another business term with him.”

Stonebwoy, an enthusiastic, established musician and pan-Africanist with a gigundous social media presence in his quest to achieve his goal as a prolific ambassador helped raised the brand’s awareness to national and global audiences, increased it sale and converted new customers. He appeared in ad campaigns across print and digital media and attended promotional events.









TECNO Ghana, the authorized distributor of TECNO phones and accessories on the other hand has scored notable success which affirms its dedication to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into the local markets ever since the BET Winner| 3-Time Best Reggae/Dancehall Act in Africa born Livingstone Etse Satekla joined the family.

With over 43 retail outlets, the manufacturing company proved its dominance in the technology space by winning the best “Phone Brand of the Decade”. The accolade came at the 10th edition of the just-ended Ghana Information Technology and Telecom (GITTA) 2020 Awards.

Over the years, TECNO has been at the forefront of focusing on product quality, driving major innovations and setting the performance benchmark in IT. The brand has evolved over the years and is currently one of the top mobile phone brands in the technology space through the provision of client-centric products and design innovations.

