Mix Master Garzy holds ‘Production Master Class’ For Young Ghanaian Music Producers

Celebrated international record producer and sound engineer, Mix Master Garzy on Saturday, March 13, 2021 held his maiden ‘Production Master Class’ workshop for young Ghanaian music producers and sound engineers.

Initially selecting four budding producers in a post he made on social media to give them essential musical tips on production, Master Garzy and his team decided to put up a Master Class to guide more producers.

The initiative which primarily was designed for only 20 people saw more than 20 promising music producers and sound engineers attending – giving them the opportunity to polish up their work with contribution and guidance from established industry professionals.

Important musical and production tips including developing musical ideas, leveling your instruments, mixing your compositions, EQ your music like a professional, mastering, music publishing and royalties were some of significant topics that were discussed during the workshop at Kobi’s Events Center, East Legon – Accra.

With the recent conversations in the music industry about producers and musicians agreement on a project and what each party takes, participants were urged to always go accord with talents they work with appropriately.











Ace Ghanaian record producer, Joshua Raphaelson, popularly known as JMJ, Dr. Ray and media personality, Jay Foley, who was once a music producer adorned the epoch-making occasion with insightful, relevant and requisite industry information to the young ones.

JMJ during his presentation recounted how his generation of producers placed passion ahead of business leading to some of the recent discord between artistes and producers. However, he affirmed how advancing and business-oriented some of his colleagues including himself are, presently.

He likewise encouraged the producers, narrating that, they are one of the significant and powerful pillars in the music industry. Emphasizing that, “don’t ever as a producer see the artist bigger than you. Do you know why? You virtually make the artist.”

Jay Foley also mentioned how the media has contributed immensely to the growth of the music industry in Ghana and suggested how integral it is for producers to build friendly relationships with the media.

Mix Master Garzy and Dr. Ray on the other hand addressed the participants with practical detailed knowledge about recording, mixing and mastering.

Speaking to these budding producers about music production particularly in the area of publishing, distribution and getting the right earnings after production was Ghanaian based online music publishing and distribution company, HIGHVIBES.

