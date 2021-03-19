From The Industry

Mix Master Garzy holds ‘Production Master Class’ For Young Ghanaian Music Producers

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Mix Master Garzy holds 'Production Master Class' For Young Ghanaian Music Producers
Mix Master Garzy holds 'Production Master Class' For Young Ghanaian Music Producers Photo Credit: Mix Master Garzy

Celebrated international record producer and sound engineer, Mix Master Garzy on Saturday, March 13, 2021 held his maiden ‘Production Master Class’ workshop for young Ghanaian music producers and sound engineers. 

Initially selecting four budding producers in a post he made on social media to give them essential musical tips on production, Master Garzy and his team decided to put up a Master Class to guide more producers. 

The initiative which primarily was designed for only 20 people saw more than 20 promising music producers and sound engineers attending – giving them the opportunity to polish up their work with contribution and guidance from established industry professionals. 

Important musical and production tips including developing musical ideas, leveling your instruments, mixing your compositions, EQ your music like a professional, mastering, music publishing and royalties were some of significant topics that were discussed during the workshop at Kobi’s Events Center, East Legon – Accra. 

With the recent conversations in the music industry about producers and musicians agreement on a project and what each party takes, participants were urged to always go accord with talents they work with appropriately.

Ace Ghanaian record producer, Joshua Raphaelson,  popularly known as JMJ, Dr. Ray and media personality, Jay Foley, who was once a music producer adorned the epoch-making occasion with insightful, relevant and requisite industry information to the young ones. 

JMJ during his presentation recounted how his generation of producers placed passion ahead of business leading to some of the recent discord between artistes and producers. However, he affirmed how advancing and business-oriented some of his colleagues including himself are, presently. 

He likewise encouraged the producers, narrating that, they are one of the significant and powerful pillars in the music industry. Emphasizing that, “don’t ever as a producer see the artist bigger than you. Do you know why? You virtually make the artist.”

Jay Foley also mentioned how the media has contributed immensely to the growth of the music industry in Ghana and suggested how integral it is for producers to build friendly relationships with the media. 

Mix Master Garzy and Dr. Ray on the other hand addressed the participants with practical detailed knowledge about recording, mixing and mastering. 

Speaking to these budding producers about music production particularly in the area of publishing, distribution and getting the right earnings after production was Ghanaian based online music publishing and distribution company, HIGHVIBES. 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

The beat production of Patoranking’s 'Suh Different' by Mix Master Garzy

The beat production of Patoranking’s ‘Suh Different’ by Mix Master Garzy

20th July 2018
What do you think of Mix Master Garzy’s new look?

What do you think of Mix Master Garzy’s new look?

7th February 2018
Obaabi Twem by Eno Barony

Audio: Obaabi Twem by Eno Barony

3rd December 2017
Wild by Mix Master Garzy feat. Stonebwoy

Audio: Wild by Mix Master Garzy feat. Stonebwoy

21st November 2017

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker