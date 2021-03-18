From The Industry

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Ever knew media queens Nana Ama McBrown & Ohemaa Woyeje have singles? listen here!

Ever knew that your favorite media personalities, Nana Ama McBrown and Ohemaa Woyeje have songs they’ve released out there?

Well, this will be a surprise to fans of Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown as many never knew the actress venture into music some years back.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is known to have an amazing voice but it never occurred to them that she actually had a dope song which she never released.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on Asaase Radio, the DJ prompted her that he had a surprise for her in a form of a song.

Nana Ama Mcbrown was shocked to hear her unreleased song. She even said that she does not recall where she kept that particular song.

Moreover, Ghanaian radio personality, Ohemaa Woyeje has finally dropped the music video to her first song which features Reggae musician, KGenius.

The media personality has featured in the music scene as she dropped her first song dubbed “Jungle Hunt”

Well, Ohemaa Woyeje did not disappoint Ghanaians at all with her song as many shower praises on her for recording such a masterpiece.

Her video also had that African culture vibe which indicates that she is promoting the African culture through her music.

