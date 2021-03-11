National Film Authority to ban all unclassified music videos from 1st May

In an attempt to sanitize the broadcast of content space, the National Film Authority (NFA) has put out a films classification criteria that takes effect from May 1 this year.

The move, which is in accordance with the Development and Classification of Films Act 935, will see the Film Classification Committee preview and classify any audiovisual content before they are shown to the public.

According to the NFA, the committee will ensure that all media houses conform to the national aspirations, moral and cultural standards and also protect children from premature exposure to adult experiences.

The classification is expected to give age ratings and content advice to films and other audiovisual content producers.

The Committee, in determining the suitability of content for public exhibition, shall classify content as follows:

a. U — Universal for all categories of persons;

b. PG — Viewers below twelve are to watch under Parental Guidance ;

c. 12 — For persons of twelve years and above;

d. 15 — For persons of fifteen years and above;

e. 18 — For persons of eighteen years and above; or

f. NS — Not suitable for public exhibition.

The public announcement from the National Film Authority’s Film Classification Committee proposed that starting May 1, 2021, no television station, cinema theatre or movie screening centre shall show any unclassified audiovisual content.

Such audiovisual content includes feature films, short films, TV series, selected TV programs, documentaries, advertisements, music videos which are meant for public exhibition and broadcasting.

Below is a breakdown of the classification:

