Imagine Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, MOGBeatz, others in one High School!

Ruling president of the republic, Akufo-Addo, in presenting the State of the Nation Address (SONA), on Tuesday, highlighted key areas that his government wants to tackle with regards to the creative arts sector.

A lot of stakeholders have bemoaned the “sad” state of the creative arts sector with many blaming the current and previous government for paying very little attention to the sector.

But during his address to the nation, the President pledged to develop certain key areas of the creative arts sector.

They are as follows:

The first-ever Creative Arts Senior High School built in Kumasi

President Akufo-Addo said the maiden Creative Arts Senior High School project, which is situated at Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region, is near completion.

He explained the creative institution will nurture young artistes to develop and shape their talents to be at par with the global standards.

Plans to construct five tourism sites to meet international standards

President Akufo-Addo also said his government has upgraded five tourism sites in Ghana.

“The government has upgraded five tourism sites to meet international standards for increased visitation, and create jobs and incomes for the people. The new Minister for the sector, the industrious Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, has also indicated his determination to strengthen the Creative Arts industry in Ghana.”

Beyond the Return initiative

President Akufo-Addo said the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority are working towards the realisation of the ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative after a successful ‘Year of return’ in 2019.

“Mr Speaker, our nation continues to benefit from the ‘Year of Return’. Since then, we have intensified our engagement with Africans in the diaspora and all persons of African descent more positively in areas such as trade and investment co-operation, and skills and knowledge development, in what we call ‘Beyond the Return,” he said.

Installation of digital revenue systems at tourist centres in Ghana

President Akufo-Addo said digital revenue collection systems had been installed at vantage tourist points to adequately monitor income collection.

He said the move is making sites more attractive to tourists.

National Film Authority

“The governing board of the National Film Authority is in place, and even greater attention will be paid to this sector by government,” President Akufo-Addo added.

