Spotify Ghana opens for business from advertisers

Spotify, the world’s most popular global audio streaming subscription service, is available in Ghana, offering brands a new opportunity to reach millions of engaged listeners through its innovative and creative ad-supported free tier.

Ad Dynamo will serve as Spotify’s local advertising sales partner. Advertisers can also sign up for the waitlist for the platform’s self-serve channel, Spotify Ad Studio, beginning today.

Available for free to all in Ghana since February 23, Spotify offers the best listening experience for local and international music of over 70 million tracks across thousands of devices.

This makes it simple for people to soundtrack every moment of their lives as they workout, cook, entertain, study, and everything in between, wherever they are.

This streaming behavior is the foundation of Spotify’s Streaming Intelligence, its unique first-party data and insights that are based on users’ streaming behavior. For advertisers, this presents an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged listeners with the right messages in the right context.

Since launch, Spotify has partnered with a limited selection of brands to advertise on Spotify Free in the region. These partners are Telkom Kenya Limited, East African Breweries Limited in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, Guinness Nigeria Limited in Nigeria, and Guinness Ghana Breweries in Ghana.

Advertising on Spotify

Fully localized, the Spotify platform offers advertisers a diverse selection of ad experiences based on campaign goals and how users are engaging with the platform, including audio, video and display.

Advertisers can reach listeners as they stream through mobile, desktop, connected speakers, gaming consoles, and more, reflecting the many ways that consumers access content today.

Globally, Spotify Free users spend an average of 2.5 hours each day listening to audio on the platform through multiple devices.

In addition to partnering with Ad Dynamo for local ad sales, today Spotify is opening the waitlist for its self-serve channel, Spotify Ad Studio, to advertisers in the region.

Spotify Ad Studio makes it easy for advertisers of all sizes to create and manage Spotify audio and video ad campaigns directly in as little as 10 minutes. Advertisers can join the waitlist at http://ads.spotify.com.

“We’re in the midst of the audio renaissance. Digital audio is one of the most exciting spaces in media today and millions of people worldwide turn to it every day for entertainment, education and moments of respite,” said Lee Brown, VP, Global Head of Advertising Business at Spotify.

“We’re excited to unlock the power of Spotify’s audio-first platform and the unique data and insights it affords to help marketers connect with their audiences in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda.”

“We’ve seen brands succeed with Spotify Advertising in South Africa, and now look forward to working alongside in more African markets. The opportunity for brands to connect with an audience enjoying the music they love is immense,” said Sean Riley, CEO of Ad Dynamo.

For any questions about advertising on Spotify, please contact info@addynamo.com for more information.

