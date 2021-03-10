From The Industry

Possigee launches first ever ‘Possigee Mix Class’ for young producers

It's one for posterity sake! Get involved if you're a producer!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: Possigee /Twitter

Ace music producer, Awal Alhassan, popularly known as Possigee, has assembled young producers to announce the launch of his maiden Possigee Mix Class.

For posterity sake, the ace producer has engaged in this vision to relieve him of the burden of passing on something substantial to the next generation in the light of the Artiste/producer wars that recently took over social media.

In his own words, he commented;

“Upon realizing that the Ghana music industry is not well recognized internationally due to most of our sound, I had the thought to educate up and coming music producers in general.

Having said that, I wanted everyone upcoming to have the knowledge of mixing as we get many of them think and work like Possigee. The industry will build it bonds with quality music.

It’s a 3-day mix and mastering class through which I will be teaching how to mix and master. The class will be done live in an auditorium. There will be series of mixing tips and how to acquire a clear and quality song.”

The sessions are to begin on the 20th to 22nd of April and will educate patrons on the length and breadth of global standard music production, mixing, mastering, split sheets, percentage splits, copyrights, among other salient issues.

