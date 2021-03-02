Artiste/Producer Wars: Hammer announces masterclass for all producers this Wednesday!

Ace producer that heralded the careers of Sarkodie, Edem, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, among others, Hammer of the Last Two, has come out to address the ongoing Artiste/Producer wars.

In his presentation via a video post on his Facebook post, he thanked both Shatta Wale and MOGBeatz for setting the agenda through their banter on Twitter and explained that it was about time producers got what they deserved.

In further bringing an understanding of Split Sheets and other contractual terms and conditions that ought to precede works done for artistes, he announced a masterclass being organized by Alliance for Change on Zoom and encourage all producers to get involved.

He stated, “It’s important to know that the money paid to a producer, before, during or immediately after a recording is actually an advance payment towards a perpetual income that the producer will enjoy as long as the song is consumed.

Let’s fix this… the music minds program by the A.F.C.G.M will host Zoom producer masterclass tomorrow Wednesday at 8pm. All producers please do well to join the Zoom session. Link will be available on all platforms by tomorrow morning”.

