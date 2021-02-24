Spotify’s playlists & offers made for Ghana

Spotify has uniquely tailored its music experience for Ghana, expertly curated and updated regularly with numerous playlists across some of the most popular genres in country.

Some of the Ghana-centered playlists include; Hot Hits Ghana, (+)233 Bars, Gwarn, Asakaa, Troski Rhythms, Soloku, This Is Stonebwoy, This Is Sarkodie and This Is Shatta Wale

Listeners will also have access to Spotify’s Afro genre hub that encompasses a wide range of African music, including AmaPiano Grooves, Afropop, African Heat, Phenomenal Woman.

In addition, RADAR Africa, a playlist uncovering the most exciting artists on the rise from the African continent and diaspora, is part of Spotify’s global emerging artist program.

Over and above these playlists for Africa, Spotify has a playlist for any mood and moment, with billions of creator and fan built playlists to this mix.

Spotify’s playlist made for Ghana

To build an experience that adds value to the rich African music industry and to amplify the music experience, the Spotify app is available for free to listeners in Ghana.

In Ghana, listeners can upgrade to Spotify Premium for the ultimate Spotify experience for 17 GHS per month. The Premium Family plan is available for 27 GHS for up to 6 family members living under one roof.

The Spotify Premium DUO (22 GHS) is a subscription plan for two people living at the same home address, which includes Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two subscribers to discover audio they both love and enjoy together.

Spotify Premium for Students will cost 8.5 GHS per month.

