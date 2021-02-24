Finally! Spotify is available in Ghana

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), the world’s most popular global audio streaming subscription service, is now available in Ghana as of 23 February.

With a worldwide community of more than 345 million monthly active listeners, Spotify will offer a world-class audio listening and music discovery experience to listeners.

The Spotify service is available for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium, a subscription service that offers an ad-free music listening experience.

Spotify launches in Ghana with its unrivalled mix of features that have made it the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, including a library of more than 70 million international and local songs, 2.2 million podcasts and over 4 billion playlists.

The platform offers everyday new music and podcast discovery, algorithmic recommendations personalised to each listener’s audio taste, and the freedom to engage Spotify across a wide range of devices and app integrations with Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Samsung, Tinder, Google Maps, Nike, and more.

Phiona Okumu, Spotify Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa

“We are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together creators and listeners around the world.”

“As we’ve expanded our international reach over the years, we’ve connected over 8 million artists with listeners across nearly every continent, putting Spotify firmly at the heart of the global audio economy,” said Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer of Spotify.

“Launching in these new markets is a key next step to fulfilling our ongoing commitment to building a truly borderless audio ecosystem.”

“African creators have always pushed boundaries, innovating and creating incredible sounds and starting from today we are giving them access and the opportunity to connect with a global audience of fans.”

“By bringing in a best in class product and a localized experience made for Africa, we will contribute to boosting the growth of the local streaming ecosystem,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify Head of Music Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We hope our new listeners are going to love the revolutionary audio experience we are bringing to the rest of the continent.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!